Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 592,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

