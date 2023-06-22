Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 62.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.38. 899,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

