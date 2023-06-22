Fragasso Group Inc. Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,796 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.73. The stock had a trading volume of 314,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

