Fragasso Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,583,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.