Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KAPR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 16,759 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

