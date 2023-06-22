Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 955,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,140,000 after purchasing an additional 442,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 490,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,689. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $223.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

