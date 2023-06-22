Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 188,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,534.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJUN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 662,806 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

