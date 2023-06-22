Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.44. 113,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

