Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.67

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 26915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

