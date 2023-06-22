Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.33. 2,048,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,691,849. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

