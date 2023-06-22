Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
