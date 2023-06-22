Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 4,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

See Also

