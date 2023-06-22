FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,923,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.
  • On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 3,614,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

