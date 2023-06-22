FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,923,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 3,614,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

