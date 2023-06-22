Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $248,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

