Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 118,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 576,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $161,163 over the last ninety days. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,452 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Funko by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its holdings in Funko by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 342,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

