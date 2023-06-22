GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Down 7%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 6,434,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,785,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

GAP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 26.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 207.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

