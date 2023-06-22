Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Up 6.3%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40. 8,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 82,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Genelux Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

