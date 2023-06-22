Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.26 and last traded at $124.35. 878,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,216,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.