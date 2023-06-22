Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $492,329.88 and $33.33 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

