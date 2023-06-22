Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$24.00 by Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) received a C$24.00 price objective from research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,567. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.49 and a 12-month high of C$26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.7230392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.