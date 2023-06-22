GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 2.3% Higher

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.34 and last traded at $47.84. 233,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,848,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.
A number of research firms have commented on GTLB. UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.
In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
