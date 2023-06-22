GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.05

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 42607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.
GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
