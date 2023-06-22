GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.05

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 42607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,446,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.