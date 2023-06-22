GMS (NYSE:GMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 126,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. GMS has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Get GMS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock worth $71,920,348. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GMS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.