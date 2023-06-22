Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.51

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and traded as high as $15.85. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 296,570 shares trading hands.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $115,567.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,616,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,717.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,970 shares of company stock worth $1,244,156.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GER. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 953,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 115.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 123,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Further Reading

