Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Lifted by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $55,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

