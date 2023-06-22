GP Brinson Investments LLC Acquires 200,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 290.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.30 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. The company has a market cap of $849.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.98%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,900.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

