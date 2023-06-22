Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

BA stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.