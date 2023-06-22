Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 3,299,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,880,813. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

