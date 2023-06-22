Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $132.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $133.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

