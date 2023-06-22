Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.