Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.5 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.36. 840,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

