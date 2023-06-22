Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

