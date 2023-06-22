Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 6,499 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $33.05. 1,239,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

