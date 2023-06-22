Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.09.

About Great Atlantic Resources

(Get Rating)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.