GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

