Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardant Health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 530.36%. The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.