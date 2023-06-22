Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $112.87 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Snap-on worth $112,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.09. 28,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,094. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

