Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $79,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,241. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.