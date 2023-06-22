Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 24,956 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,956 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 4.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $134,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.