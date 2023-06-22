Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 32,449 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,449 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ares Management worth $122,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $107,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,383,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.