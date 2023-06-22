Head to Head Analysis: New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 26.06% 9.43% 2.43% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ladder Capital and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Ladder Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

60.4% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $544.59 million 2.43 $142.22 million $1.17 8.94 New York Mortgage Trust $113.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

