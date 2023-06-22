Head-To-Head Comparison: Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) & ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) and Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATCO and Canadian Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ATCO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 8.77 Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 10.22

ATCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ATCO and Canadian Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ATCO and Canadian Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Utilities 0 2 0 0 2.00

ATCO currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.89%. Canadian Utilities has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given ATCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than Canadian Utilities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Utilities pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ATCO beats Canadian Utilities on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. It also provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of commercial and industrial properties; and engages in processing and marketing of fly ash. In addition, it generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities, as well as provides electricity distribution, transmission, storage, and related infrastructure services; offers natural gas transmission, distribution, storage, and retail sales; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 16 compressor sites, approximately 3,700 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The Energy Infrastructure segment provides electricity generation, natural gas storage, industrial water, and related infrastructure development solutions in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas in Alberta. Canadian Utilities Limited was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited is a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.