Head-To-Head Comparison: Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) vs. Its Rivals

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lesaka Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lesaka Technologies $516.61 million -$43.88 million -6.02 Lesaka Technologies Competitors $292.41 million -$42.28 million 498.16

Lesaka Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Lesaka Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.0% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lesaka Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lesaka Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lesaka Technologies Competitors 251 1033 1537 13 2.46

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 108.07%. Given Lesaka Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lesaka Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Lesaka Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lesaka Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lesaka Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lesaka Technologies -7.42% -14.06% -4.77% Lesaka Technologies Competitors -61.66% -59.85% -9.89%

Summary

Lesaka Technologies rivals beat Lesaka Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products. The company also offers cash management and payment services to merchant customers; and transaction processing services that is involved in the collection, transmittal, and retrieval of all transaction data. In addition, it engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services. The company was formerly known as Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lesaka Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

