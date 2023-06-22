Head-To-Head Contrast: AmpliTech Group (AMPG) and Its Peers

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s peers have a beta of -8.07, indicating that their average stock price is 907% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 92 370 721 33 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AmpliTech Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.20%. Given AmpliTech Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -96.13% -49.07% -20.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -18.92 AmpliTech Group Competitors $403.65 million -$11.68 million 26.16

AmpliTech Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.