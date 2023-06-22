Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) & Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Invacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $9,299.00 1,048.18 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34% Invacare -16.72% -94.34% -10.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 401.75%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Invacare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

