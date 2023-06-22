Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 2.6%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.45 ($1.58) and last traded at €1.46 ($1.58). 821,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.50 ($1.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.72) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

