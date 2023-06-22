HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLFFF. Barclays raised shares of HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

HelloFresh stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

