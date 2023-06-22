Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Trading Up 0.5%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 525,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 169,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HGBL shares. 500.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heritage Global Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Insider Activity at Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 40.69%.

In other Heritage Global news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,910,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heritage Global news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $46,854.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,910,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 9,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $26,677.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,068,316.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,019. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading

