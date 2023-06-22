Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $176.22 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.22 million and approximately $195,065.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00016069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.85617784 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $203,471.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

