HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. HI has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $129,418.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.12 or 0.99982108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00386383 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $193,433.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

