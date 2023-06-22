Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hibbett worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Williams Trading cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

HIBB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.65. 23,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $467.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

